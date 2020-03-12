Monique JACKSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monique JACKSON.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

JACKSON, Monique 45, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned March 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents, Timothy and Verne Jackson; son, Corey L. Jackson; daughters, Alexandria M. and Ciara N. Jackson; sisters, Christie M. James (Lloyd), Belinda D. Jackson, and Sherry Mason; one grandson, Ayden Lamar Jackson; other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 1 pm, at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.