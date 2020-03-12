JACKSON, Monique 45, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned March 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving parents, Timothy and Verne Jackson; son, Corey L. Jackson; daughters, Alexandria M. and Ciara N. Jackson; sisters, Christie M. James (Lloyd), Belinda D. Jackson, and Sherry Mason; one grandson, Ayden Lamar Jackson; other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 1 pm, at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020