Monroe DAVIS
DAVIS, Monroe J. of St. Petersburg, passed Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was an Army veteran. He is survived by his loving family; spouse, JoAnn Davis; three sons, Derrick and Anr'e Davis, Gerald Young; three daughters, Erica Davis, Darrow Birl, Glenda Smith; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, 6-8 pm, at McRae Chapel, where Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 1 pm. "A McRae Service "

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
