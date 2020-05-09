RUTH, Monroe Leon "Mike" 97, a long time resident of Clearwater, Florida, died May 5, 2020 in Annandale, Virginia, with his devoted daughter, Susan, nearby. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 64 years, Freda "Cookie" Ruth. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Tom Miller; four grandchildren, Kerry (husband, Kris Puramsetti), Danny (wife, Megan Montgomery), Kevin (fiancee, Stacey Garfinkle), and Charlotte (fiance, Peter Watkins); and two great-grandsons, Rory and Monty Miller. He will also be greatly missed by his devoted caregiver, Rita Hall; his nephew, Alan Platteis and wife Teresa; nephew, Ronald Levitt and wife Jill; great-nephews, Adam, Aaron, Justin, and Brendon; and cousin, Charlotte Foley. Mike grew up in the Pacific Northwest, received his B.A. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Idaho and attended the University of California at Berkeley. He interrupted his studies to serve in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star, among other honors. During his long career with the Colgate-Palmolive Company, he and Cookie lived in California, Kansas, New Jersey, Paris, France, and Liege, Belgium before retiring to Clearwater in 1984. Mike enjoyed bragging about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would tell anyone who would listen about their exploits and accomplishments. He was a lifelong animal lover, and doted on his beloved beagle and terriers. He loved golf, swimming, and bicycling and was an early adopter of technology. His travels gave him the opportunity to pursue his interest in photography. He was a longtime member of Congregation Ahavat Shalom in Palm Harbor. Burial will take place at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the March of Dimes, the ASPCA, Congregation Ahavat Shalom, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Visit www.curlewhills.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.