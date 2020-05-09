Monroe RUTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monroe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUTH, Monroe Leon "Mike" 97, a long time resident of Clearwater, Florida, died May 5, 2020 in Annandale, Virginia, with his devoted daughter, Susan, nearby. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 64 years, Freda "Cookie" Ruth. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Tom Miller; four grandchildren, Kerry (husband, Kris Puramsetti), Danny (wife, Megan Montgomery), Kevin (fiancee, Stacey Garfinkle), and Charlotte (fiance, Peter Watkins); and two great-grandsons, Rory and Monty Miller. He will also be greatly missed by his devoted caregiver, Rita Hall; his nephew, Alan Platteis and wife Teresa; nephew, Ronald Levitt and wife Jill; great-nephews, Adam, Aaron, Justin, and Brendon; and cousin, Charlotte Foley. Mike grew up in the Pacific Northwest, received his B.A. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Idaho and attended the University of California at Berkeley. He interrupted his studies to serve in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Silver Star, among other honors. During his long career with the Colgate-Palmolive Company, he and Cookie lived in California, Kansas, New Jersey, Paris, France, and Liege, Belgium before retiring to Clearwater in 1984. Mike enjoyed bragging about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would tell anyone who would listen about their exploits and accomplishments. He was a lifelong animal lover, and doted on his beloved beagle and terriers. He loved golf, swimming, and bicycling and was an early adopter of technology. His travels gave him the opportunity to pursue his interest in photography. He was a longtime member of Congregation Ahavat Shalom in Palm Harbor. Burial will take place at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the March of Dimes, the ASPCA, Congregation Ahavat Shalom, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Visit www.curlewhills.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Susan, I am so sorry for your loss. I was glad to have known you and your dad for a few months at Brightview. Am thinking of you as you mourn.
Julia
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved