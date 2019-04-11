REESE, Montessa "Tessa"
45, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned on April 3, 2019. She is survived by three daughters; two sons; mother; father; five siblings; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, April 13, at 11 am, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church. Visitation is Friday, April 12, 4-7 pm, with wake at 6 pm at
Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019