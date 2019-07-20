LE VINE, Morris J. MD
93, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away July 18, 2019. Born Oct. 7, 1925 in Chicago, IL, he attended University of Chicago Medical School. He served in the U.S. Army 100th Infantry Division as a Sergeant and was past president of the 100th Infantry Division National Association. He practiced General Surgery in St. Petersburg for over 60 years at almost all local hospitals. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn; four children, Mitchell LeVine MD (Ellie), Steven LeVine MD (Susan), Sharon Rosenthal (Dave), David LeVine MD (Janice); 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Monday, July 22, 2019 at Congregation B'nai Israel, 300 58th St. N., St. Petersburg. Interment will follow in Menorah Gardens at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Menorah Manor or Congregation B'nai Israel. Online guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 20, 2019