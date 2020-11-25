RUSSO, Morris Joseph "Joe" 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at home with family. He was a lifelong resident of Tampa with family ties going back three generations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dahlia and Joe L. Russo; brother, Dick Russo; and niece, Angela Russo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Russo; son, Joseph Russo, and daughter, Ann-Marie Russo-Gonzalez; two grandchildren, Ansley Gonzalez and Joseph Gonzalez Jr.; brother, Arthur Russo, and his wife, Sandy; sister, Sarah Avalos; sisters-in-law, Tessy Cardinale Abreu and Mary Dina Cardinale; brother-in-law, John Cardinale; and devoted nieces and nephews. Joe attended Franklin Junior High and was a graduate of Hillsborough High School class of '57. Upon graduation, he served in the 7th Army and was stationed in Germany and took part in rescue missions in the Belgian Congo. After serving in the military, he went on to have careers with Shell Oil Co. and Allstate Insurance. Throughout his life, he maintained many relationships with classmates and coworkers. His high school classmates named him Most Accommodating, Sweetest and Best Personality, which were character traits he exhibited throughout his life, as he never met a stranger and made sure that everyone felt welcomed and loved. His legacy will live on through his family members and friends' lasting memories of times shared. He will be remembered for his many stories immortalizing, for those who knew him, the shared history of Tampa, Ybor City, family connections and enduring friendships. A special thanks to Dr. Carlos Silva, Eric Wilcox PA and staff, and Dr. Rudolph Acosta and staff for their many years of loving care. Also, heartfelt thanks to Gayle Dennis and the Ruby Team of Hospice, Empath Health, for their care and service for ensuring that Joe's every need was met in his journey home. The family will receive family and friends 10 am-noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with religious services facilitated by Corpus Christi Parish at noon, at Adams and Jennings Funeral Home. Interment at Myrtle Hill Cemetery will follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation or LifePath Hospice of Temple Terrace.



