SEATON, Morrisa
95, of New Port Richey, Florida, went home to God on May 23, 2019. Survived by children, Richard (Rosemarie), Leslie (Warren) Heier, David (Kelly), Joan; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Michael, Christopher, Daniel, Alma, ; four great-grandchildren, Megan, Cole, Conner, Quinn; two brothers, Erwin and Donald Mutnick. Predeceased by loving husband, Willis Wayne Seaton. Private funeral services to be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019