Morrisa Seaton Obituary
SEATON, Morrisa

95, of New Port Richey, Florida, went home to God on May 23, 2019. Survived by children, Richard (Rosemarie), Leslie (Warren) Heier, David (Kelly), Joan; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Michael, Christopher, Daniel, Alma, ; four great-grandchildren, Megan, Cole, Conner, Quinn; two brothers, Erwin and Donald Mutnick. Predeceased by loving husband, Willis Wayne Seaton. Private funeral services to be held at the convenience of the family.

Dobies FH / Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 28, 2019
