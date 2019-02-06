Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Morrow FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morrow Weber FORD


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Morrow Weber FORD Obituary
FORD, Morrow Weber

passed away February 2, 2019. Born in Bay City, Michigan February 5, 1922, the daughter of the late Alice and Alvin Weber, she graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1940. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1944 where she was affiliated with, and very active in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. On October 21, 1944 she married Charles Kelton Ford, also from Bay City. He preceded her in death July 27, 2009. She leaves behind one child, Ellen Blakely of Clearwater, Florida, and two grandchildren, Sara Blakely Itzler (Jesse Itzler) from Atlanta, Georgia and John Ford Blakely (Cassie Blakely) from Solana Beach, California. She had six great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Bay City Garden Club and the Bay City Country Club for many years. She created the first gift shop in Bay City General Hospital. She was instrumental in opening Lady Ford's store in conjunction with Ford Clothing and enjoyed going to New York City on buying trips for the store. In the early 70s, she moved to Florida with her husband to spend half the year there. She was a member of the Belleair Country Club. She loved tennis and golf in her earlier years, and traveling with her husband Charlie. She was an avid bridge player as well and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bay City. For online condolences, please visit

www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now