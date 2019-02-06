FORD, Morrow Weber



passed away February 2, 2019. Born in Bay City, Michigan February 5, 1922, the daughter of the late Alice and Alvin Weber, she graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1940. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1944 where she was affiliated with, and very active in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. On October 21, 1944 she married Charles Kelton Ford, also from Bay City. He preceded her in death July 27, 2009. She leaves behind one child, Ellen Blakely of Clearwater, Florida, and two grandchildren, Sara Blakely Itzler (Jesse Itzler) from Atlanta, Georgia and John Ford Blakely (Cassie Blakely) from Solana Beach, California. She had six great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Bay City Garden Club and the Bay City Country Club for many years. She created the first gift shop in Bay City General Hospital. She was instrumental in opening Lady Ford's store in conjunction with Ford Clothing and enjoyed going to New York City on buying trips for the store. In the early 70s, she moved to Florida with her husband to spend half the year there. She was a member of the Belleair Country Club. She loved tennis and golf in her earlier years, and traveling with her husband Charlie. She was an avid bridge player as well and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bay City. For online condolences, please visit



www.mossfeasterclearwater.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019