FULLEN, MSgt. Arthur E. Jr. USAF (Ret.) 75, passed away peacefully August 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cris; daughters, Kim (Mike) and Lori (Justin); his four adored grandchildren, Leah, Nick, Jadyn, and Briana; his brother, Ed (Cindy); his sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. At his request, there will not be a service.



