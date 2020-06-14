MSgt. Charles HOFFMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MSgt.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOFFMAN, MSgt. Charles Edward "Bucky" On June 8, 2020, Master Sergeant Charles Edward Hoffman "Bucky" passed peacefully away at the age of 83, at home, surrounded by his family in Tampa, Florida. Charles was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest of three sons to the late Thomas and Geraldine Hoffman, June 10, 1936. He enlisted in the USAF at age 18. On December 8, 1958 he married Margaret Theresa O'Toole. They were blessed with four children, Christopher (Joanne), William (Rhonda), Marguerite (Allan), and Janinne (Matthew). After 22 years, he retired from the USAF. He attended the University of South Florida and worked for GTE Data Services until he retired. Charles and Margaret were married for 36 years. He was a devoted and loving husband during her long illness. He was a 50 year member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a lifelong runner, opera lover, military sharpshooter, and a champion handball player, playing until well into his 70s. He had an epic sweet tooth, with eclairs a particular favorite. Charles was a loving grandfather of 10 to LeAnna, Shannon, Michael, Sean, Ayden, Logan, Matthew, Hannah, William, and James. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped care for him, especially Gail Morgan and Alexis French who cared for him like family for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Tampa, FL with burial to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the artful care of: Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved