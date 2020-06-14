HOFFMAN, MSgt. Charles Edward "Bucky" On June 8, 2020, Master Sergeant Charles Edward Hoffman "Bucky" passed peacefully away at the age of 83, at home, surrounded by his family in Tampa, Florida. Charles was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest of three sons to the late Thomas and Geraldine Hoffman, June 10, 1936. He enlisted in the USAF at age 18. On December 8, 1958 he married Margaret Theresa O'Toole. They were blessed with four children, Christopher (Joanne), William (Rhonda), Marguerite (Allan), and Janinne (Matthew). After 22 years, he retired from the USAF. He attended the University of South Florida and worked for GTE Data Services until he retired. Charles and Margaret were married for 36 years. He was a devoted and loving husband during her long illness. He was a 50 year member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a lifelong runner, opera lover, military sharpshooter, and a champion handball player, playing until well into his 70s. He had an epic sweet tooth, with eclairs a particular favorite. Charles was a loving grandfather of 10 to LeAnna, Shannon, Michael, Sean, Ayden, Logan, Matthew, Hannah, William, and James. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped care for him, especially Gail Morgan and Alexis French who cared for him like family for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Tampa, FL with burial to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the artful care of: Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store