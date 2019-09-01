Muriel Harris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Harris.
Service Information
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL
34689
(727)-937-6111
Obituary
Send Flowers

HARRIS, Muriel (Garcia) 96, of Clearwater, devoted wife of the late Charlie Harris, and loving mother of Bob (Elena) Harris and Barbara (Eddie) Hoffman, passed peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019 under the superb care of Suncoast Hospice, where she spent her final five days. An avid gardener and amazing cook, she leaves behind many dear friends, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild, all of whom loved her dearly and she loved so very much. Her positive and loving influence made us all better people. Private services will be held at a later date. Vinson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.