HARRIS, Muriel (Garcia) 96, of Clearwater, devoted wife of the late Charlie Harris, and loving mother of Bob (Elena) Harris and Barbara (Eddie) Hoffman, passed peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019 under the superb care of Suncoast Hospice, where she spent her final five days. An avid gardener and amazing cook, she leaves behind many dear friends, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild, all of whom loved her dearly and she loved so very much. Her positive and loving influence made us all better people. Private services will be held at a later date. Vinson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019