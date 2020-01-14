Muriel WALTERS

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Chapel of the Lake Magdeline United Methodist Church
Obituary
WALTERS, Muriel M. Renwick age 102, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Bennett, and son, Boyd (Cheryl). She is survived by her loving family, Janet, James (Denise), and Louise Walters; five grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the Lake Magdeline United Methodist Church on January 24. In lieu of flowers, Muriel has asked that donations be made in her name to the Providential Fund at Lake Magdeline United Methodist Church, or to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020
