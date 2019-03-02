Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray John PASCUAL. View Sign

PASCUAL, Murray John Sr.



Funeral services for Murray John Pascual Sr, age 97, will be held March 4th at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 4311 San Miguel St, Tampa, FL. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. A native of Tampa, born on April 10, 1921, Mr. Pascual was the son of Benedicto and Margaret L. Pascual. He graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1939. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. He served as Training Cadre in WWII at Ft McClellan, Alabama, prior to landing in Italy. He was a member of the Technical Supervisory Regiment attached to the Italian Army serving with the US 5th Army. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post #139.



Mr. Pascual was a director and manager of the Building Material Division of I. W. Phillips Co for 20 years and Sales Promotion Manager with Booker & Company for 33 years. He became the first associate vice president of the Florida Lumber and Building Material Association and chairman of the state exposition for 20 years.



He was a director in the Tampa Jaycees and the Tampa Home Builders Assn, becoming a "Life Spike" in the National Association. He was a founding member of the Palma Ceia Lions Club, a senior member of the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club and a charter member of the Krewe of Venus. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Miriam and his brothers, Benedict, Richard and Frank. He is survived by his sons, Mitchell M. Thrower (Pam), Murray J. Pascual Jr. (Connie); daughters, Miriam E. Butler (Douglas), and Maggi L Dorsett (Steve); and grandchildren, Mitchell, Brent, Eric, Amanda, Aimee, Erin, Michael, Austin, and Rebecca. He was also very proud of his 13 great-grand children.



In lieu of flowers Mr. Pascual requested donations be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church.



Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel





PASCUAL, Murray John Sr.Funeral services for Murray John Pascual Sr, age 97, will be held March 4th at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 4311 San Miguel St, Tampa, FL. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. A native of Tampa, born on April 10, 1921, Mr. Pascual was the son of Benedicto and Margaret L. Pascual. He graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1939. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. He served as Training Cadre in WWII at Ft McClellan, Alabama, prior to landing in Italy. He was a member of the Technical Supervisory Regiment attached to the Italian Army serving with the US 5th Army. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post #139.Mr. Pascual was a director and manager of the Building Material Division of I. W. Phillips Co for 20 years and Sales Promotion Manager with Booker & Company for 33 years. He became the first associate vice president of the Florida Lumber and Building Material Association and chairman of the state exposition for 20 years.He was a director in the Tampa Jaycees and the Tampa Home Builders Assn, becoming a "Life Spike" in the National Association. He was a founding member of the Palma Ceia Lions Club, a senior member of the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club and a charter member of the Krewe of Venus. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Miriam and his brothers, Benedict, Richard and Frank. He is survived by his sons, Mitchell M. Thrower (Pam), Murray J. Pascual Jr. (Connie); daughters, Miriam E. Butler (Douglas), and Maggi L Dorsett (Steve); and grandchildren, Mitchell, Brent, Eric, Amanda, Aimee, Erin, Michael, Austin, and Rebecca. He was also very proud of his 13 great-grand children.In lieu of flowers Mr. Pascual requested donations be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church.Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close