O'CONNOR, Myles Williams devoted husband, father, and grandfather, was lost to this world Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Myles lived his life in accordance with his strong values and passed along this legacy to his three children and 10 grandchildren. "For unto whom much is given, of him much shall be required." Luke 12:48. He is survived by his three daughters, Erin Williams Lobato of Great Falls, Virginia, Marijke Gretha Woodruff of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Meeghan Hermanda Seoane of Phoenix, Arizona; his sons-in-law, Manuel Mark Lobato, William Kirkpatrick Woodruff, and Steven Michael Seoane; and his 10 grandchildren, Madison Mark Lobato, Myles Manuel Lobato, Maddox Matijs Lobato, Connor Kirkpatrick Woodruff, William Kees Woodruff, Marijke Reese Woodruff, Annika Hermanda Seoane, James Ryan Seoane, Erin Katherine Seoane, and Katherine Gretha Seoane. Mr. O'Connor was born in Hartford, Connecticut August 31,1933 to Judge James Jeremiah O'Connor and Loretta Williams O'Connor. He had one sister, Mary-Elise O'Connor Carroll. Mr. O'Connor graduated from Abbey Preparatory School in New England and graduated from Providence College in Rhode Island in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science. Upon graduation, he served his country as a US Army Tank Commander, retiring as a Second Lieutenant. Mr. O'Connor married the love of his life, Hermanda de Roos O'Connor, who passed away in 2017, in 1962 in Greenwich, Connecticut. They moved to Tampa, Florida in 1979 to raise their three daughters after several years in Stamford, Connecticut; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; and Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. and Mrs. O'Connor gave generously throughout the years to local charities including The Academy of the Holy Names, Metropolitan Ministries, The Florida Orchestra, The Cincinnati Symphony, The Child Abuse Council, Tampa Museum of Art and national organizations such as The , , St. Jude's Hospital and . Mr. O'Connor was at heart an entrepreneur who started his career with successful small adventures such as owning a chain of local laundromats and founding the Connecticut-based Suburbanite Club. Mr. O'Connor then moved into commercial real estate development, holding several senior leadership positions in the real estate divisions of Food Fair, W.T. Grant Corporation, Federated Realty, Edward J. DeBartolo Company, and JMB/Federated. He ultimately established his own commercial real estate development company, Myles W. O'Connor & Associates in 1995. He was a pioneer in the development of the regional shopping mall concept, playing a key role in site selection and purchase of land throughout the southeast United States for many destination shopping locations such as Brandon Town Center and Citrus Park Mall in Tampa. He will be most remembered for his dedication to family especially his unwavering confidence in his three girls and wife; sly sense of humor; loyalty and integrity in friendship and business; strong Roman Catholic faith; love of classic poetry, gourmet food and fine wine; commitment to education and lifelong learning; sense of adventure; passion for traveling (having been to more than 50 countries on every continent other than Antarctica); support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Notre Dame football, Providence College basketball and cheering on his grandchildren in all their pursuits. He was an avid golfer, collector of beautiful antiques from around the world, author of a collection of short stories of his youth growing up in the wake of the Great Depression and always enjoyed a good discussion of political and current events. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him but most especially by his family. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for 10 am, Friday, July 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Academy of the Holy Names scholarship fund and to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa are greatly appreciated.

