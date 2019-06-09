Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Jean Stoner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STONER, Myra Jean



72, of Temple Terrace went to rest with the Lord and her beloved husband "Bobby" on June 6, 2019. Myra was born on September 14, 1946 in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late Don Croson and Irene Huber. She was a graduate of Northeast high school in St. Petersburg, class of 1964. Following high school she married Robert W. Stoner in 1968. They were married for 48 years. Myra was a dedicated mother, devoted grandmother and loyal friend. Over the years she worked for Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Florida Humanities Council. She is survived by her daughters, Allison E. Turbeville (Jeff), Penni Keen; grandchildren, Lauren Turbeville, Jenna Turbeville, Chris Keen, Caitlyn Keen; sister, Barbara Winsor (Patrick); and extended family members. A Celebration of Life will begin 6 pm on June 11, 2019 at the Blount & Curry, Temple Terrace Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Memorial donations may be made in Myra's honor to Tampa Cat Crusaders at

