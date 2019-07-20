Myrna Suzanne (Puckett) Collura

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Suzanne (Puckett) Collura.
Service Information
Cremation Center - Dade City
11531 Hwy 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-5571
Obituary
Send Flowers

COLLURA, Myrna Suzanne

(Puckett) 71, passed away on July 10, 2019. She was born to Herbert and Myra Puckett on October 16, 1947 in Dade City, Florida. She is survived by her children, Christopher Joseph Collura (Deborah), Leann Huffman (Robert), Matthew Leo Collura (Conny); grandchildren, Sadie, Hayes, Lauren, Claire, Aubrey, and Ryley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 301, Dade City from 2-5 pm.

Hodges Family Funeral Home

www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.