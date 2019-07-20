COLLURA, Myrna Suzanne
(Puckett) 71, passed away on July 10, 2019. She was born to Herbert and Myra Puckett on October 16, 1947 in Dade City, Florida. She is survived by her children, Christopher Joseph Collura (Deborah), Leann Huffman (Robert), Matthew Leo Collura (Conny); grandchildren, Sadie, Hayes, Lauren, Claire, Aubrey, and Ryley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 301, Dade City from 2-5 pm.
Hodges Family Funeral Home
www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 20, 2019