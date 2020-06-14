Myron ANDERSON
ANDERSON, Myron Lee In loving memory of Myron Lee Anderson, 79, who left his earthly home June 13, 2020. Lee retired from Delta Airlines after 25 years. He served his country proudly in Vietnam. Lee loved driving his Corvette and was an avid bowler. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Jimetta Anderson; two daughters, LeeAnne Anderson and Mary Anderson Masher; and his grandson, Gavin Lee Masher.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
