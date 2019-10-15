MAGEDANZ, Myron Carl 83, of Land O'Lakes, FL and formerly of Valrico, FL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital-North. Born on September 11, 1936 in LeSueur, MN to the proud parents of Meinard and Gladys (Fortner) Magedanz, he was a retired Steel Worker of 27 Years, and was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church, the St. Stephens Knights of Columbus, and St. Stephens Men's Club along with Toast Masters; ECHO: Emergency Care Help Organization; the PET: Personnel Energy Transportation, the Good Sams Trail Blazing Chapter (RVing), and a U.S. Army Veteran. His passion and pastime included fishing, fishing, and more fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meinard and Gladys Magedanz and survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Judy; his loving children, Terry (Bing) and Craig (Alberta); his step-children, John and Natalie (David); his grandchildren, Tyler (Casey), Zane (Holly), Zoe, Steven, Aaron, and Chantel; his step-grandchildren, Sarah, Zachary; his great-grandchildren, Emily, Bentley, Sarah, and Rhegan; and his sisters, Phyllis (Jerry), Elaine (Dave), and Gwen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, October 16 at 11 am, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Riverview, FL, with burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 6-8 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home in Riverview, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made tothe St. Francis Society Animal Rescue at www.stfrancisrescue.orgor to St. Stephen Knights of Columbus c/o 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview, FL 33569.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019