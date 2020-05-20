SMITH, Myron L. Sr. of Tampa, Florida passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 22, 10 am, at Ray Williams Memorial Chapel, 301 N. Howard Avenue, with Father Brian Falziszewski and Elder Sean D. Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida at 12 pm. Please follow the CDC guidelines. Mr. Smith was a native of Columbus, Ohio, and a resident of Tampa for 49 years. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH and was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. Mr. Smith served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran, thereby receiving two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He was employed as a Distributive Computer Specialist with the State of Florida Health Department. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Smith; son, Myron L. Smith Jr.; and brother, Terry Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Sandra R. Smith; his son, LTC Sean (Talicia) Smith of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, Shannon Smith of Tampa, FL; granddaughters, Kaelyn and Nichelle Smith of Fayetteville, NC; brothers, James (Carrie) Smith of Ozark, AL and Ronald (Janice) Smith of Atlanta, GA; and sister, Rhonette Strapp of Columbus, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be dearly missed by all. The visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 4-7 pm, at Ray Williams Funeral Home. We are asking family and friends to please follow the CDC guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.



