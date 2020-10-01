Myrtie HARRINGTON

HARRINGTON, Myrtie Jackson 84, passed away at her home in Zephyrhills Sept. 27, 2020. Myrtie was born Dec. 18, 1935 to parents Ellen and Ralph Jackson Sr. Myrtie worked as a Dietary Aide at Zephyr Haven Nursing Home for more than 20 years and dedicated her life to the ones she loved the most. She was preceded in death by husband, Roy Harrington; brothers, Ralph Jr. and Robert; and sons, Charles and Bruce. She is survived by living siblings, Norma, Lorena, Glen, Henry; daughters, Deborah and Alesia; loving grandchildren, Jessica, Bryan, Johnathon, Danielle, Tonya, Kayla; and great-grandchildren, David, Allyssa, Johnathon, Jayson, Lily, Carmilla, Brooke, Liam, Hayden, Kiara, Camden, and Kinsley. Visitation and Services will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home Dade City from 1-2 pm followed by burial at Chapel Hill Cemetery.



