Myrtle CLENDENING
CLENDENING, Myrtle Boothe age 88, went to be with our Lord September 15, 2020. Mrs. Clendening was born in Alabama and was a lifetime resident of Plant City. She was a member of The Church of God. She worked for Hillsborough County for over 30 years and was honored by winning their Citizen/Customer Service Award. Mrs. Clendening was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William Roy Clendening; her son, Phil William Clendening; her parents and siblings. She is survived by nephews, Gary Boothe, Jimmy Pyles, Donald Boothe; nieces, Charlotte Sigal, Sharon Schlindler and Bobbie Cellon. Services will be held at Wells Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 am and services at 11 am. The service will be presided over by Dr. Daniel R. Stahl. Interment Private.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
SEP
23
Service
11:00 AM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
Funeral services provided by
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
8137521111
