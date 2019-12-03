FOREHAND, Myrtle 81, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's North Hospital in Lutz, Florida. She was born April 5, 1938 in Cades, Tennessee. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Brosch and son, Donald Brewer; grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Brosch and Morgan Brosch; as well as siblings, Betty Phillips, Leon Ellis, and Sue Stephens. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at Hillsdale Baptist Church, 6201 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, Florida Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019