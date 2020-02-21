GREENLAND, Myrtle Marie 98, of St. Petersburg, died February 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ed; loving mother of Keith Hodel (Joan), Sharon Austin (David), and the late Gerald Hodel (the late Sue); cherished aunt to nephews Donald and Jonathan Newlin (Helen); beloved grandmother of Jenny, Bryan, Heather, and Brooke; longtime running partner of Nancy Martini and dear friend of her guardian angel Donna Boettger. A visitation will be held Friday, February 28, from 5-8 pm with sharing of memories of Myrtle at 7 pm at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29 at 10 am at Sorensen followed immediately by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, 4900 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020