1/1
Myrtle Hogan
1931 - 2020
HOGAN, Myrtle Elizabeth Myrtle Elizabeth Hogan joined her savior Jesus Christ at Sunrise, Friday Nov. 13, 2020. Myrtle was born to George and Rosa McCall on Jan.8, 1931, in Live Oak, FL, who relocated to Clearwater in 1943. She attended local schools, graduated from Clearwater High, Class of 1948. She married Elwood Hogan Jr. on June 15, 1957. After marriage, Myrtle devoted her life as a wife and mother. She served as the "First Lady" of The Florida District of Kiwanis 1979-80. A private family service was held on Nov. 19, presided by Rev. Dean Harlan and Rev. Doug Burton. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
