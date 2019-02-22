Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nada F. Gandy. View Sign

88, June 30, 1930 - February 13, 2019 - Joy and strength, beautiful and cool, sassy and full of humor, forever 29. Nada lived a life full of amazing memories and lessons learned, one of unconditional love and we will all be forever grateful to have been a part of who she was. She was born in St Petersburg, FL, raised in Palatka, FL, then settled with her husband, RL Gandy, in Plant City, FL, where they opened Gandy Glass. They loved the community where they lived and worked. If you walked into her life, you became family. She could be brutally honest with sincere concern for your well being. She would say "We weren't put here to judge, we were put here to love" and she lived that every day of her life. Every day was a deliberate choice for her. In hard times she would say "You have a choice to make the most out of even the worst of circumstances or choose to be miserable, which will make things worse and make you and others around your, miserable. It's not the end of the world - the sun will still come up tomorrow!" She gave her all for her family and if you asked each one who was her favorite, they would answer "ME". Loved by five children, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. We will continue to let her love and goodness flow through those left behind to help make this world a nicer place. Our Nanie was so loving, accepting and always kind but seriously sassy. Another angel got her wings. A private service has already been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice in honor of Nada F. Gandy.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019

