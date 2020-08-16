1/1
Nadab HAINES
HAINES, Nadab 82, went home to be with the Lord with family by his side at Hospice Woodside June 13, 2020. He was a faithful man who never met a stranger and was loved by all. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Nancy; brother, Stephen Haines; sister, Keren Prewitt; sons, Timothy Haines and Nadab Haines; daughters, Mable Christian, Keren Childers, Debbie Haines; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled at The Life Center 734 62nd Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 for Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 am with Pastor Daron Hudspeth officiating.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Life Center
