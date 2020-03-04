GORDON, Nadine 79, of Seminole, FL, passed away March 1, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Nadine is preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Gordon and sister, Faith Kipnis. She survived by her son, Wayne Wolf; daughter, Sari (Scott) Gordon; and grandchildren, Michael Gordon, Carli Gordon, Melanie Wolf and Brittany (Michael) Odle. Further survived by stepchildren, Yale (Laurie) Gordon, Lane (Marcia) Gordon, Robert (Bonnie) Gordon; six step grandchildren, many great -grandchildren, other loving family and friends. Graveside services will be 1 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Largo. Shiva will be observed at the Gordon residence, Thursday, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the . David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020