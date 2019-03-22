NGUYEN, Nam Hoang



40, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born July 17, 1978 in Vinh Long, Vietnam to parents Viet and Kimcuong Nguyen. He had a harsh journey to the United States of America by way of the boat people in 1979. He was a 1997 graduate of Northeast High School. He received his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Florida Agriculture & Mechanical University in 2003. He worked as a successful pharmacist at Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Publix, and St. Anthony's Hospital. Nam truly lived life to the fullest with talents playing piano, guitar, and drums. His favorite pastimes were cooking, billiards, fishing, and camping. He loved his dogs, Cookie and Dexter. He is loved, admired, and respected by all who crossed his path. He was the most kind, giving, and loving person. He is survived by his parents, brothers, nephews, niece, and other family and friends. We will sorely miss our beloved. Funeral services are scheduled for 9 am-2 pm, Saturday, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33709, with graveside committal at 2 pm, at Memorial Park Cemetery.