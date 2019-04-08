Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nanci (Boyer) WILSON. View Sign





WILSON, Nanci (Boyer)65, of Treasure Island passed away April 3, 2019 under the wonderful care of Suncoast Hospice, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Tampa, FL on December 7, 1953 to parents Jim and Helen (Johnson) Boyer. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Education and Master of Education (Special Ed) degrees from the University of Florida, a Masters degree in Education (Guidance) from the University of South Florida, and her Educational Specialist Degree (Ed Leadership) from Nova University. She was employed by Pinellas County Schools and retired in 2011 as Principal of Oakhurst Elementary School in Largo. Nanci was an avid Florida Gator football fan and a season ticket holder for many years. She loved her family, friends, school children, her Tennis Girls, travels with Larry, her beach, and her boat. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Wilson; son, Graham Wilson; brothers, Jim Boyer, Bobby Boyer (Magalie), and John Boyer (Tina); sisters Beverly Miller (Sonny), Judy Cohen, and Sandee Cornett (Dwaine). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Helen Boyer and a brother, Billy Boyer. Her Celebration of Life will be held on April 28 at the Treasure Island Community Center. In lieu of flowers, Nanci would prefer any donations be made to Suncoast Hospice. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Beach Memorial Chapel in St. Pete Beach.

