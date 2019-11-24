ADAMO, Nancy passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on November 17, 2019 at the age of 69. Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at Boley Centers for 28 years, where she made friends who became family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marguerite (Edgar) Bell. She is survived by her husband, Bob Adamo; daughter, Manda Morris; three grandchildren; and five siblings. A funeral Mass will take place to honor Nancy on January 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, at 10:30.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019