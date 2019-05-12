Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Babcock BSN QTTP HNC-BC SOHLBERG RN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





passed away on April 28, 2019 at Westminster Suncoast in St. Petersburg, FL at the age of 92. She was born on February 19, 1927 in Syracuse, New York as the only child to Dr. Archer Dorval Babcock and Margaret Elizabeth Hyde Babcock. Her last words were said passionately, "I just want to go and help everyone, help everyone out of pain and sadness. I love everyone". Then saying "Mother Mary, stretch out your hand. I am ready," she quietly took her last breath.



Nancy was a loving wife to her husband, Karl Sohlberg for 67 years until his passing in 2018. She was mother to Thomas Steven Sohlberg, mother-in-law to Pamela Sohlberg, grandmother to Robert Thomas Sohlberg, Jason Ilacqua, Justin Ilacqua, and great-grandmother to Olivia and Landon Ilacqua.



Nancy devoted her life to helping others. She received her RN and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Russell Sage College, Troy, NY. She worked as an RN and Clinical Instructor in mental health, visiting nursing, orthopedics and rehab nursing. Nancy and her husband Karl wed in 1951. At that time, they drove cross-country to begin careers in the Public Health Service living in San Francisco, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Staten Island. They later moved to Peoria, Illinois where she was a practicing RN, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, a board member and president of the Illinois Valley Mental Health Association and she was appointed to two terms with the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.



They moved to St. Petersburg in 1983 where Nancy continued her career of helping others. She was an active volunteer for St Anthony's Hospital Outreach Program. She was also a patient care volunteer with the Florida Suncoast Hospice for over 30 years. In January 2000, she received certification as a Holistic Nurse and in her late 60s was certified as a Qualified Therapeutic Touch Practitioner. She was an enthusiastic practitioner and strong proponent of using TT and Reiki in her Hospice work.



Among her many recognitions, Nancy was awarded the Empath Health/Suncoast Hospice Volunteer of the Year award for decades of service as an Eleventh-Hour Volunteer where she provided her unique brand of caring to patients during the dying process. She offered TT for people in bereavement programs and for those dealing with AIDS as well as in a public forum following 9/11. She also lectured annually on TT in a course at the University of Tampa.



Nancy joined the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College (ASPEC) in 1991. She and her husband Karl were active members contributing their expertise to many interest groups over the years. She was a Discussant Colleague in various courses and had a particular fondness for a class titled "Quest for Meaning." She also served as a chaperone for Eckerd College students in Greece. Nancy and Karl became Emeritus Members of ASPEC in 2016.



Nancy tutored reading for young girls through the United Way and Girls Inc. and headed up the Altar Guild at St. Matthew's Episcopal church. She also credited her practice of Tai Chi late into her years as helping her stay physically and mentally fit.



Nancy and Karl enjoyed traveling and had adventures including scuba diving in the South Pacific, white water rafting in Alaska and sailing throughout the Virgin Islands.



Those who knew Nancy will miss her witty sense of humor and spontaneous quoting of poetry, and references to history, literature and geography appropriate to most any situation. She was also a Thespian, acting for years in many area productions.



One has to believe that with Nancy's passionate last words she is continuing her work of compassionately helping others in Heaven.



There will be celebration of Nancy's life Saturday, May 18 at 2 pm, at the Westminster Suncoast Health Center in St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33670 or via

