BARLAR , Nancy Dr. Nancy Elizabeth Barlar passed from this life into the hands of her loving Lord May 23, 2020, after waging an almost eight-year war with metastatic breast cancer. Nancy was born October 21, 1974, in Nashville, Tennessee, and moved to Temple Terrace in 1976 when her father came to Florida College to start a band program. She graduated from King High School in 1992. Nancy received an AA from Florida College, a BS in Music Education from the University of South Florida, a Master of Music in Clarinet Performance from the University of Memphis, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in Music Education from Boston University. She taught for several years in the School District of Hillsborough County, primarily at Adams Middle School where she directed the band for over 10 years. Nancy was currently a full-time music professor at Florida College where she was instrumental in developing the music education program and obtaining state approval of the program. She also served as an adjunct music professor for the University of South Florida, Hillsborough Community College - SouthShore Campus, and St. Leo University, and she had previously taught graduate courses for Boston University. Nancy was a member of the National Association for Music Education, the Florida Music Education Association, the Florida Bandmasters Association, Music Teachers National Association, Florida State Music Teachers Association, Mid-State Music Teachers Association, and the International Clarinet Association, and she served as co-sponsor of the NAfME Collegiate chapter at Florida College. Nancy loved to travel and saw much of the world after learning that her life would likely be cut short by her disease, visiting all 50 states and at least 45 different countries. Most importantly, Nancy loved God, her family, her church family at the Temple Terrace church of Christ where she was a member, and her wide circle of friends. Nancy is survived by her parents, Doug and Becky Barlar, of Temple Terrace and three siblings, Jennifer Ackett of Plant City, Jonathan (Ashley) Barlar of Temple Terrace, and David (Jennifer) Barlar of Nashville, Tennessee. She was the loving aunt of Ty and Casey Ackett, Drew Barlar, and Lylah and Mason Barlar. She is also survived by her two aunts, Delores (Tony) Washer and Denise (Phelan) Johnson, many cousins, and friends too numerous to count. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safer for large groups to be together. Nancy grew up on the Florida College campus since both of her parents taught music there. Because she loved the college, teaching music, and training future music educators, Nancy requested that an endowed scholarship fund for music education students at Florida College be set up in her name. If you would like to remember Nancy, please consider donating to the Dr. Nancy Barlar Music Education Scholarship Fund at Florida College, 119 N. Glen Arven Ave., Temple Terrace, FL 33617 or online at www.floridacollege.edu/giving/make-a-gift.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.