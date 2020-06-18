BRANNAN, Nancy J. died May 23, 2020. "Nancy With the Laughing Face," is a song that Nancy Brannan remembered her father singing to her when she was a child. Nancy was born in Bloomington, Illinois to the late Van and Jean Brannan, grew up in Glenview, Illinois, and graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1958. After graduating from Western Illinois University, she took a job with the Department of Defense teaching in Okinawa where she traveled throughout Asia. Her next assignment was in Germany, and after five years of teaching in Germany, she took a leave of absence and traveled with her companion in a motor home to every national park in Canada and the U.S. They followed the sun to Mexico before she returned to Southern Germany where she stayed for the next twenty years. Germany was a stepping stone to adventure and Nancy traveled everywhere in Europe, Africa, and Eastern Block countries. By chance, when Nancy was ready to leave Germany, she was able to take an early retirement. She moved to Florida and continued traveling to China, Australia, Cambodia, Vietnam, South America, Panama, and Costa Rica. Even though Nancy traveled the world, she loved being at home with her friends and her dear and loving companion, Ben Fudge, who recently passed away. She is survived by her many friends, her brother and his wife, her cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunken Garden, 1825 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Nancy "takes the winter and makes it summer . . . that's Nancy with the laughin' face."



