BURNS COUNIHAN, Nancy (McCabe) 91, of Dade City, died peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born Sept. 24, 1928, to the late Cornelius and Effie McCabe of San Antonio, FL, she was educated by the Benedictine Sisters at Holy Name Academy. She attended Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, IN and completed her studies at Barry College in Miami, FL. Nancy built a wonderful life in Dade City for her family, filled with dear friends and many church, community, and social activities. She especially enjoyed antiquing and the family cabin in the mountains of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Nicholas S. Burns Jr. and Thomas Counihan; her son, James Kevin Burns; grandson, Nicholas Charles Burns; one brother, Richard McCabe; and two sisters, Patricia Reynolds and Effie Finora. Survivors include a son, Nicholas Patrick Burns of Franklin, TN; daughter, Sarah Ellen Burns of Dade City, FL; stepchildren, Laurie Counihan Brown of Buffalo, NY, Neita Counihan Peterson of Bluemont, VA, Scott Counihan of Virginia Beach, VA and Bruce Counihan of Middlebury, VT; a brother, Cornelius "Mac" McCabe and sister, Eileen Diez Watson each of San Antonio, FL; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, February 25, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dade City. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to the Benedictine Sisters at Holy Name Monastery, or to her favorite charity, Operation Smile.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020