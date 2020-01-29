CLARK, Nancy Ann 74, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday evening January 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Erwin "Sparky" Clark; her three sons and their families, Russell and Karen Clark, Robert and Shelly Clark, and Randall and Faith Clark; as well as her 10 grandchildren, Anna, Sydney, David, Will, Brittany, Robbie, Saylor, Ahmy, Adham and Maritza. She was a loving grandmother, mother, wife, nurse, educator and leader. In recent years, she dedicated her energy to help build the Center for Neurosomatic Studies and it was her wish that those interested in helping to continue her passion please follow the link below and consider supporting the Nancy A Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund. http://bit.ly/Nancy1946
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020