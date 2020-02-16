Nancy Counihan

  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. Your family and..."
    - Madeline and Tom Peterson
Hodges Family Funeral Home - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
COUNIHAN, Nancy Burns (McCabe) 91, of Dade City, died peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to the Benedictine Sisters at Holy Name Monastery, or to her favorite charity, Operation Smile. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
