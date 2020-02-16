COUNIHAN, Nancy Burns (McCabe) 91, of Dade City, died peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Dade City, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to the Benedictine Sisters at Holy Name Monastery, or to her favorite charity, Operation Smile. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020