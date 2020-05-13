CURTIS, Nancy (Choate) 74, died of cancer at St Joseph's Hospital May 6, 2020. Nancy was born to Genevieve G. and Paul T. Choate in New Hampshire March 23, 1946. The family soon moved with the textile industry to Rhode Island and then to Camden, SC. Nancy attended the University of South Carolina and the Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. She moved to Atlanta where she met William E. Curtis. They married in Atlanta in 1970 and then moved to Bill's home town of Tampa in 1971. Nancy worked for IBM in Atlanta and Tampa. She was active in the Tampa Junior League, the Henry B. Plant Museum Society, the Tampa Yacht and Country Club, and the Parkland Estates Garden Club. Nancy decorated her home and yard where she hosted friends and groups. Nancy was a loving and beautiful lady. She is survived by her husband, William E. Curtis; her sons, W. Todd Curtis and Matthew C. Curtis and their families in Atlanta; her mother, Genevieve G. Choate (101) in North Carolina; her brothers, Culver and David Choate and their families in Columbia, SC. No service is planned.



