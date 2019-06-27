COULTER, Nancy E.



age 88, passed away peacefully through the gates of Heaven on June 22, 2019. Nancy was born on September 4, 1930 in Chattanooga, TN. She moved to Tampa in 1948. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Juanita Edwards; and two of her children, David "Rusty" Coulter and Judy Thompson. She is survived by her daughters, April Coulter LaCava (Lou) and Shirley Munyon; grandchildren, Olivia Townsend, Nicolas Monteagudo, Auston Thompson, Paige LaDue, and Andrew Hudson; and 10 great-grandchildren. Nancy worked for 27 years as a Hillsborough County school bus driver, retiring in 1998. Nancy loved and protected every child that rode her bus as if they were her own. The kids all loved riding Nancy's bus. During her retirement she enjoyed watching baseball, especially her beloved Tampa Bay Rays. Nancy was always there for her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.



Memorial Park FH (727) 527-1196 Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 27 to June 29, 2019