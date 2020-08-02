EVANS, Nancy E. 64 years old. She entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 18, 2020. Nancy was born September 4, 1955 in Manhattan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Maiorca; and her sister, Marilyn Maiorca. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years Edward Evans. She was an adoring and proud mother of their two daughters, Jessica Evans and Nikki Conomos. She earned her Master of Library Science from Queens College. Her major occupation was as a librarian at three different colleges. Nancy was a tremendous, kind and loving person; who showed respect to everyone. It was not in her vocabulary to criticize. Nancy had a deep faith in God. This faith gave her strength during her one year battle with cancer. A gathering/visitation will be held at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia, Tampa, FL 33603. The date will be Friday August 7, from 1:30-3 pm. A memorial/celebration of life will be then held at 3 pm. Masks are required, and for those unable to come it will be live-streamed at www.BozaRoel.com
. First go to the website, then please click the obituaries tab. There should also be a video of her life available to see there. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the Humane Society-Tampa Bay. Nancy loved all animals, especially her many pet dogs. Please visit Nancy's online guestbook at the above website. Boza & Roel Funeral Home