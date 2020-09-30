Nancy EVANS

EVANS, Nancy Ann (Alvarez) 66, of Palm Harbor, died peacefully at home September 24, 2020 surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Nancy was loved very much by her family and her kind thoughtfulness toward others was an inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clint; son, Ira Evans (Brandy); daughter, Amanda Seaton (Frank); mother, Consuelo Alvarez; sisters, Chicky Evans (David) and Julie Lynch (Delton); niece, Jennifer McGee (Greg); grandchildren, Emma, Aubrey and Wyatt; several close cousins and friends and her special friend, Kathy. She was preceded in death by her father, Augustine Alvarez. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Susan G. Komen Foundation may be made in her memory. A Graveside service will be held at Centro Espanol Cemetery, 4601 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, October 2, at 11 am. Funeral arrangements provided by Adams and Jennings. Condolences may be shared at www.adams-jennings.com