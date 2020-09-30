1/1
Nancy EVANS
EVANS, Nancy Ann (Alvarez) 66, of Palm Harbor, died peacefully at home September 24, 2020 surrounded by family after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Nancy was loved very much by her family and her kind thoughtfulness toward others was an inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clint; son, Ira Evans (Brandy); daughter, Amanda Seaton (Frank); mother, Consuelo Alvarez; sisters, Chicky Evans (David) and Julie Lynch (Delton); niece, Jennifer McGee (Greg); grandchildren, Emma, Aubrey and Wyatt; several close cousins and friends and her special friend, Kathy. She was preceded in death by her father, Augustine Alvarez. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Susan G. Komen Foundation may be made in her memory. A Graveside service will be held at Centro Espanol Cemetery, 4601 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, October 2, at 11 am. Funeral arrangements provided by Adams and Jennings. Condolences may be shared at www.adams-jennings.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Centro Espanol Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
