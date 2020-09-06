CHAPMAN, Nancy Finley Mellon 91, Nancy went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home in Hampton Cove, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Chapman; son, Garry Mellon; and brother, Thomas Finley. Loving survivors include her sister, Julie Lawhon (Hewitt); sons, Mark Mellon (Nancy), Matt Mellon (Laurie); and daughter, Cindy Butler (Larry); also eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchil-dren. Nancy was a long time resident of Tampa, Florida; a majorette at the University of Tampa, a Candy-striper at Tampa General Hospital, a member of the 39ers, and an owner of the Was New Shop. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and best friend. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store