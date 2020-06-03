FREEMAN, Nancy Theresa (DONOVAN) 71, of St. Petersburg, passed away May 28, 2020. She was born in 1948 in New York, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Donovan and her husband, Alfred "Buddy" Freeman. She is survived by her three daughters, Tara (Brett), Jessica (Matt), Brittany (Kevin); 10 grandchildren; and many loving friends. To read Nancy's full obituary, please visit: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.