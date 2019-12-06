Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy HANNAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANNAN, Nancy Lynn It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Nancy Lynn Hannan (Redmond/ Schmidt) announce her passing on November 18, 2019 after an eight year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Nancy will be lovingly missed by her three brothers, Peter, David, and James; as well as her three nieces, Leslie, Julie, and Taylor. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Redmond; her parents, Peter and Betty; as well as her baby sister, Patricia. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Nancy grew up in Seminole and graduated from the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, with a degree in business. Nancy enjoyed a 30 year career in human resources with GTE Directories/Verizon as well as various women's auxiliary executive roles with the American Legion Post #252. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the Seminole American Legion, #252 at 11433 Park Boulevard, Sunday, December 8, from 2-5 pm. As a life-long lover of cats, in lieu of flowers, please support Nancy's chosen charity, SPCA of Tampa Bay at,

