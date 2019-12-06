HANNAN, Nancy Lynn It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Nancy Lynn Hannan (Redmond/ Schmidt) announce her passing on November 18, 2019 after an eight year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Nancy will be lovingly missed by her three brothers, Peter, David, and James; as well as her three nieces, Leslie, Julie, and Taylor. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Redmond; her parents, Peter and Betty; as well as her baby sister, Patricia. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Nancy grew up in Seminole and graduated from the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, with a degree in business. Nancy enjoyed a 30 year career in human resources with GTE Directories/Verizon as well as various women's auxiliary executive roles with the American Legion Post #252. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the Seminole American Legion, #252 at 11433 Park Boulevard, Sunday, December 8, from 2-5 pm. As a life-long lover of cats, in lieu of flowers, please support Nancy's chosen charity, SPCA of Tampa Bay at, spcatampabay.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019