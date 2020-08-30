Nancy Harley

HARLEY, Nancy Fripp Born July 30, 1939 in St. Petersburg, FL passed away August 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Sultenfuss and husband, Paul; and granddaughter, Sydney Lee Sultenfuss; son, Mike Harley and wife, Karen and their children, Garret and Mackenzie. Nancy was educated in local schools and graduated from Plant High School. She attended Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a former member of the Junior League of Tampa and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In Memory of Nancy, those who wish may make contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 9600 Koger Blvd N. Ste 103, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157



