1/
Nancy Harley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARLEY, Nancy Fripp Born July 30, 1939 in St. Petersburg, FL passed away August 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Sultenfuss and husband, Paul; and granddaughter, Sydney Lee Sultenfuss; son, Mike Harley and wife, Karen and their children, Garret and Mackenzie. Nancy was educated in local schools and graduated from Plant High School. She attended Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a former member of the Junior League of Tampa and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In Memory of Nancy, those who wish may make contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 9600 Koger Blvd N. Ste 103, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved