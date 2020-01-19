HILL, Nancy Lee 78,of Clearwater, went home to her Heavenly Father Saturday January 4, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, loyal friend and faithful servant who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was the sweetest, kindest soul and could light up a room with her beautiful smile and joyful giggle. She loved worship music, traveling, reading, shopping and hallmark movies. She is survived by her loving husband, Marc Hill; daughter, Lorie Vance-Castaneda; three grandsons, Logan, Cameron, and Jake. Memorial service will be Saturday, January 25, 10:30 am, at Elevated Church, 4371 76th Ave., Pinellas Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020