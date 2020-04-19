HODGES, Nancy 87, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Nancy was born April 8, 1933 in Chicago. Nancy was owner/operator of SGT Peppers Gourmet Pizza Pub in Indian Rocks Beach. Nancy had a passion for art especially painting which she was very good at. She was also known for her quick wit, compassion for others and making people laugh and smile. Nancy is preceded by father, Dewey and Sylvia Robinson; siblings, Jerry, Lois, Elaine, Dewey. She is survived by her children, Daniel Austin and wife, Dana, Shelley, Michael, and Patrick; grandchildren; and great-grand children. We will have a service at a later date when these tough times are over.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020