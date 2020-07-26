Nancy HORN

HORN, Nancy Elise of Ruskin, FL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Nancy was born in Revere, Massachusetts to Doris Gleason and Herbert Girard. Nancy moved to St. Petersburg in elementary school and graduated from St. Petersburg High School. After graduating, she got a job as a secretary for Florida Power where she met her husband, Jack. They were married November 6, 1960, and in March of 1968 had their daughter, Tracy. Longtime residents of Treasure Island, Nancy and Jack owned and operated the Blue Waters Motel for 28 years, along with other properties over the years and throughout the city. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, loving on her Boston Terrier, Boots, reminiscing on her band days at St. Petersburg High, going to the beach and boating, traveling and attending Rays games. Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew her especially her daughter, Tracy Bryant; son-in-law, Jason Bryant; grandchildren, Lexi and Luke; her sister, June Patterson; and her niece and nephew, Michelle and Mark Patterson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send contributions to the Humane Society of Pinellas at humanesocietyofpinellas.org
or it can be mailed to 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL 33759. The celebration of life will be announced at a later date.