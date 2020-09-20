JACKSON, Nancy Lee (McGoon) was born January 14, 1944, in St. Paul, MN and passed September 16, 2020, in Orange Park, FL. Nancy is survived by Larry "Clyde", her loving husband of 55 years; her daughters and sons-in-law, Tammi and Olie Godinez, Theresa and Darin Upchurch; her "favorite grandson", Sean Christopher Godinez and a lifetime of friends she loved like family. Nancy loved her life and shared that love with everyone she met, including animals. She wore many titles, class mom, PTA President, Troop Leader, business owner, Sunday school teacher, but her favorites were wife and mom. She loved God and church but most importantly, she lived like Christ, with a spirit filled with love, kindness, forgiveness, and truth, free of judgement or anger. She didn't just ask your name, she wanted to know everything about you, your family, and your pets. Even when she didn't know the day, she made a point to compliment someone or greet them with kindness. She lived to make the world a better place. May all who knew her live their lives with more enthusiasm, kindness, gentleness, forgiveness, and love. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Haven Hospice, https://beyourhaven.org/MemorialGifts
or donate to a local animal rescue, safe animal shelter. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 am. Please wear your favorite bright, beautiful colors. West Broad Street Baptist Church, 3809 W. Broad St., Tampa, FL 33614, (813) 886-4022. Service will be available via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/wbsbc/
. A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date.