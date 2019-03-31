Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane (Todd) KUTCHER. View Sign

KUTCHER, Nancy Jane (Todd)



of Winter Park died peacefully on March 21, 2019 in hospice care. She was 84 years old. Nan was born in Noblesville, Indiana, on May 7, 1934. She was the oldest child of Mary Elizabeth (Young) Todd and James Bliss Todd. Nan went to Noblesville High and graduated from Hanover College in 1956, where she majored in English and edited the college newspaper. While traveling in Europe, she met and married Louis W. Kutcher Jr. ("Mickey"). They had a daughter, Mary Ann (Kutcher) Bucklan and a son, Louis W. Kutcher III ("Tres"). They moved to Tampa, Florida in 1967. Nan worked in public relations and editing for the Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the University of South Florida, and the trade association BICSI. She was an active volunteer in local political campaigns and edited the community newsletter for the Tampa suburb of Carrollwood, where she lived for 50 years. In her retirement she continued to volunteer, using her writing and editing experience to support numerous organizations, including Osher Life Long Learning Institute (OLLI). She had a love of travel and remained a life-long learner. Nan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mickey, and her brother, James Rodney Todd. She is survived by her children, her sister, Mary Esther (Todd) Platt, and five grandchildren. Memorial arrangements may be found at

