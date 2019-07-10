Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Kathryn (Sopkowiak) ARBASAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARBASAK, Nancy Kathryn (Sopkowiak)



60 years old, passed away July 7, 2019 at home with her loving husband. She was the wife of 30 years to Thomas Arbasak; mother to Rachael Weil and Ashley Keeney; and grammy to Owen, Charlotte, and Adaline Weil. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she was the daughter to Sylvester and Juliann Sopkowiak. She went to St. Francis School of Nursing, she carried out her passion and love for nursing for over 37 years. She was employed at St. Petersburg General Hospital, she held many different nursing positions through out her career. When she was not caring for others at the hospital she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren, and traveling around the country. Her favorite vacation was to Estes Park in Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Arbasak; daughters, Rachael Weil (Rob Weil) and Ashley Keeney (Colin Keeney); grandchildren, Owen Weil, Charlotte Weil, and Adaline Weil; and three siblings Paul Sopkowiak, Patricia Kurzawski, and Linda Cook. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Sylvester Sopkowiak and Juliann Sopkowiak. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 10 am, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2757 Alderman Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33713, honoree Nancy Arbasak.

